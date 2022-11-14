Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $435.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $784.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

