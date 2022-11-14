BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BioAtla from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,888,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BioAtla by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 860,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Price Performance

About BioAtla

Shares of BioAtla stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.51. 586,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,147. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.04.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.