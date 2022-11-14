BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

