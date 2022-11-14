Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $176,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $268,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 138.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $10.00 on Monday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

