BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Volume Hits $52.61 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $13.21 billion and approximately $52.61 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $16,542.60 or 1.00036820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010099 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021970 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00244424 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 15,927.62897337 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,771,867.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.