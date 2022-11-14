Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.45 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $252.85 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.44 or 0.00087726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00245540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.