Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $252.85 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $252.85 million and $13.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.44 or 0.00087726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00245540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.