BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158,446 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.44 million, a PE ratio of -159.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.85. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

