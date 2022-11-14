Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Up 61.9% in October

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 227.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

