Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Blackbaud Stock Down 1.6 %
BLKB traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
