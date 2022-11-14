Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.6 %

BLKB traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackbaud Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Stories

