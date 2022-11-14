BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

BLK stock opened at $774.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $620.57 and a 200-day moving average of $637.26. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

