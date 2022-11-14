Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stake Boosted by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 768.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,012 shares during the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp comprises 3.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 2.01% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,622. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

