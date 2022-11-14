BNB (BNB) Price Hits $275.05 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $275.05 or 0.01675525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion and $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,974,366 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,974,547.8236609 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 268.8832126 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1137 active market(s) with $1,150,977,463.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

