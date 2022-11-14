BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($60.00) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($61.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BNP traded up €0.91 ($0.91) during trading on Monday, reaching €51.76 ($51.76). 3,406,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.80. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($69.17).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

