Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BOWFF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.