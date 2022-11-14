Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.75.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

