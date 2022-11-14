Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

