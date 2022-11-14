Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

