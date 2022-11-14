Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Organon & Co. worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

