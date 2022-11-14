Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 112.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after buying an additional 491,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after buying an additional 424,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,516,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,485,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $3,769,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

