Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $215.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

