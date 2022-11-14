Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $42.09 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.