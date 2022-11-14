Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Xylem worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 77.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 55.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

NYSE XYL opened at $110.39 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.