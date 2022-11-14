Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,155 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

