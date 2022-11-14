Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,384 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

