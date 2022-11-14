Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $297,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $574,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

