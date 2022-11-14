Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 176,384 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 176,384 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ciena by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,651. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

