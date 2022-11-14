Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bouygues from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

