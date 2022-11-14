Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$221.67.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

TSE:BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.04.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.