BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,665,835 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

BRF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

Institutional Trading of BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

