Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $121,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

