Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,314.20

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,357.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

