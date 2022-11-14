Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $17.61

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.61.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 590.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.54 on Monday. Open Lending has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 16.68.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

