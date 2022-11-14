Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $17.61

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.61.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 590.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,781 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 41.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
