Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target at $34.75

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLSNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

