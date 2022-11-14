Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.26

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

