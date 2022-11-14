Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,743 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.83% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $79,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,472 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

