BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 7.00% of BRP worth $338,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BRP by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 120,471 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in BRP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BRP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.39.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

