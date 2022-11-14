BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSRTF opened at $14.30 on Monday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

