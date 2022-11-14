Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Julio Garros Sells 1,017 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BG stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

