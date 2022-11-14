Bunzl’s (BZLFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($36.85) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BZLFY opened at $34.82 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

