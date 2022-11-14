Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 83,332 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,332 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.06% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $46,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $92.10. 2,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

