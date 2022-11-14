Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283,656 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Equity Commonwealth worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of EQC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,743. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

