Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549,647 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.40% of SelectQuote worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $29,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 14,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,666. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

