Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $98.41 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 88,042 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $98,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 66,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $62.17.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

