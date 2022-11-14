Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.39% of EMCOR Group worth $70,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE EME traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

