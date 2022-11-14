Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $187,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,824. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.02. 29,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,396. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

