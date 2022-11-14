Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 710,712 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.5 %

About Enbridge

NYSE ENB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. 99,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.