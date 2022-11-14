Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 68,785 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,785 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 2.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 6.21% of Allison Transmission worth $229,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,652,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

