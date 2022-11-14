Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,967 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.00. 49,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

