C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 6.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 12,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,667,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

